UPDATE 2-US to push on trade to fuel economic growth-USTR

* Kirk says trade one of few tools left to spur growth
* Working with Congress on "trade promotion authority"
* Stresses importance of Congress vote on Russia trade
* Says current approach to Doha round not working
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The White House plans a
"robust" trade agenda for the coming year to help fuel economic
growth, including legislation to pursue a Trans-Pacific trade
pact and to grant permanent normal trade relations to Russia,
the top U.S. trade official said on Wednesday.
"We're not going to leave any jobs on the table," U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a wide-ranging speech at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the benefits of negotiating new
trade agreements and enforcing old pacts.
With public coffers drained by previous stimulus packages
and constrained by mountains of national debt, "it's no secret
that governments around the world have embraced a robust trade
policy as one the few tools open ... to help spur economic
growth and create jobs," Kirk said.
"That's one of the reasons that President (Barack) Obama
has featured trade as a critical part of our overall economic
strategy going forward."
Kirk said the United States and eight other countries in
the Asia Pacific were determined to reach agreement on a
regional trade pact by the end of 2012, and were looking at
ways to incorporate Japan, Mexico and Canada into the talks
without jeopardizing that goal.
He also told reporters after the speech that the Obama
administration has begun quiet discussions with congressional
leaders to get "trade promotion authority" for the
Trans-Pacific Partnership talks.
That legislation, which expired in mid-2007, is considered
essential for U.S. trade talks because it allows the White
House to negotiate agreements that can be submitted to Congress
for a straight yes or no vote, without any amendments.
"We're confident that we're going to be able to get it, but
we want to make sure it's a thoughtful process and that we can
get it in an expedited way," Kirk said.
US-EU TALKS, PLANE SPAT
The United States and the European Union agreed this week
to explore ways to expand what is already the world's largest
trade and investment relationship.
"Everything is on the table," said Kirk, who is co-chairing
a high-level working group with EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht to examine options for cutting tariffs and regulatory
barriers that could include a bilateral free-trade agreement.
Meanwhile, the EU faces a deadline on Thursday to tell the
United States how it plans to comply with a World Trade
Organization ruling against European "launch aid" loans for
Airbus in the biggest dispute ever before the trade
body.
The EU also has successfully challenged some U.S. support
for Boeing at the WTO. But that case is still in the
appeals stage so Washington is not yet obligated to put forward
a plan to comply.
The Obama administration is determined its case against
Airbus not become just a "paper victory" and wants to negotiate
a deal with the EU to get rid of all "WTO-inconsistent"
measures in the aerospace sector, Kirk said.
RUSSIA TRADE RELATIONS
Kirk also stressed the importance of Congress quickly
approving permanent normal trade relations for Russia.
The United States must take that step to ensure its
exporters share in the benefits of Russia's WTO entry, which is
expecte soon, he said.
That is expected to be a difficult vote because of concerns
in Congress about Russia's commitment to democracy and human
rights, as well as other national security matters.
WTO rules would allow Russia to discriminate against U.S.
companies if the United States does not repeal a Cold War
measure known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment that tied trade
relations to the rights of Jews to emigrate freely.
"We just have to find a way to make that happen," Kirk told
the business group.
In regard to the biggest set of ongoing trade negotiations,
Kirk repeated the U.S. view that the current approach to the
10-year-old Doha round of world trade talks is not working.
He said the United States was "leading conversations about
how to turn the page toward fresh, credible approaches to the
negotiations," but did not outline any new ideas.
Kirk pledged tough enforcement of existing trade agreements
and said the United States would continue to hold China's feet
to the fire in that area. However, he did not signal any new
cases to be filed at the WTO.
Kirk also did not directly address the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce's call for free-trade negotiations with Brazil, India
and Egypt, but said the United States wanted to work with those
countries to expand trade.