Trade group seeks more US pressure on India over patent protection

Feb 7 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday
called on the government to ratchet up pressure on India over
intellectual property rights, in a move that could help prevent
Indian companies from producing cheap generic versions of
medicines still under patent protection.
In a submission to the Office of U.S. Trade Representative
(USTR), the Chamber of Commerce requested that India be
classified a Priority Foreign Country, a tag given to the worst
offenders when it comes to protecting intellectual property, and
one that could trigger trade sanctions.
India is currently on the U.S. government's Priority Watch
List for countries whose practices on protecting intellectual
property Washington believes should be monitored closely.
In its new submission, the Global Intellectual Property
Center (GIPC) of the Chamber of Commerce said: "We highlight
India as a country with particular challenges with respect to
intellectual property protections."
"Because India has not shown a record of engagement on these
issues and the environment has deteriorated significantly since
last year, we are now recommending that India be designated a
Priority Foreign Country," it said.
The perspective from India is that many patented drugs are
too costly for most people. The government in New Delhi is
pushing to increase access to life-saving treatments where only
15 percent of 1.2 billion people are covered by health
insurance.
India received the lowest score in the trade group's IP
Index released last week, performing poorly in all six of its
rating categories - patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade
secrets and market access, enforcement, and membership and
ratification of international treaties.
The U.S. industry trade group for drugmakers, Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), is scheduled to
detail its concerns about India and other countries to the U.S.
Trade Representative later on Friday.
The recommendations are for a document known as a Special
301 Report, which is prepared annually by the Office of the
United States Trade Representative.
It is quite possible that PhRMA will also recommend placing
India on the worst offenders' list based on concerns of many of
its member companies.
The industry push for a tougher line on India was first
revealed in a Reuters report on Thursday, although at least one
member, British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, has called
for constructive engagement with Indian officials rather than a
harder line stance.
Calls for turning up the pressure on India come at a time
when an Indian government committee is reviewing patented
medicines sold by foreign drugmakers to see if so-called
compulsory licenses, which in effect break exclusivity rights,
can be issued for some of them in an effort to bring down costs,
two senior government officials told Reuters.
The drugs being considered for such patent-breaking licenses
are used for treating cancer, diabetes, hepatitis and HIV, said
the sources, declining to give details. No timeline has been
given for completion of the India review process.