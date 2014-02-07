REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trade groups seek more U.S. pressure on India over patent protection

By Bill Berkrot
Feb 7 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday
called on the government to ratchet up pressure on India over
intellectual property rights, in a move that could help prevent
Indian companies from producing cheap generic versions of
medicines still under patent protection.
In a submission to the Office of U.S. Trade Representative
(USTR), the Chamber of Commerce requested that India be
classified as a Priority Foreign Country, a tag given to the
worst offenders when it comes to protecting intellectual
property and one that could trigger trade sanctions.
Other trade groups, including those representing the
pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, echoed the call for
a tougher stance on India.
The recommendations, which were due by Friday, were for a
document known as a Special 301 Report prepared annually by the
Office of the United States Trade Representative.
India is on the U.S. government's Priority Watch List for
countries whose practices on protecting intellectual property
Washington believes should be monitored closely.
DETERIORATING ENVIRONMENT
In its new submission, the Global Intellectual Property
Center (GIPC) of the Chamber of Commerce said: "We highlight
India as a country with particular challenges with respect to
intellectual property protections."
"Because India has not shown a record of engagement on these
issues and the environment has deteriorated significantly since
last year, we are now recommending that India be designated a
Priority Foreign Country," it said.
India received the lowest score in the trade group's IP
Index released last week, performing poorly in all six rating
categories: patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and
market access, enforcement, and membership and ratification of
international treaties.
The perspective from India is that many patented drugs are
too costly for most of its people. The government in New Delhi
is pushing to increase access to life-saving treatments in a
country where only 15 percent of 1.2 billion people have health
insurance.
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
(PhRMA), the U.S. industry trade group for drugmakers,
acknowledged in its submission "the challenges India faces in
extending healthcare access to its large and growing
population."
But the trade group also is calling for India's
classification downgraded, "to encourage increased examination
of India's actions and to foster enhanced bilateral engagement,"
Mark Grayson, the group's spokesman for international issues,
said in an emailed statement.
"The situation in India continues to deteriorate for the
U.S. research-based biopharmaceutical industry and other
innovative U.S. industries," Grayson said.
The National Association of Manufacturers joined the chorus
of calls to reclassify India, writing in its submission:
"India's egregious acts, policies and practices, as well as its
failure to enter into good faith negotiations to address them,
support such a designation."
The pharmaceutical industry's push for a tougher line on
India was revealed on Thursday by a Reuters report, although at
least one member, British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline,
called for constructive engagement with Indian officials rather
than a harder stance.
Calls for increasing pressure on India come as an Indian
government committee reviews patented medicines sold by foreign
drugmakers to see if so-called compulsory licenses, which in
effect break exclusivity rights, can be issued for some in an
effort to bring down costs, two senior government officials told
Reuters.
The drugs being considered for such patent-breaking licenses
are used for treating cancer, diabetes, hepatitis and HIV, said
the sources, declining to give details.
No timeline has been given for completion of India's review
process.