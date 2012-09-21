US seeks Internet data flow safeguards in Asia-Pacific trade pact

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States is asking
countries for strong rules to protect the free flow of data,
ranging from video clips to back-room office operations, in
talks on a Asia-Pacific free trade agreement, a U.S. official
said on Friday.
The U.S. proposal is "very aggressive in terms of asking for
binding rules that allow data to move" across borders over the
Internet, Jonathan McHale, deputy assistant U.S. trade
representative for telecommunications and electronic commerce
policy, said during a panel discussion.
The scheme also provides leeway for governments to address
privacy, security and consumer protection concerns, McHale said.
The United States and 10 other countries - Australia, New
Zealand, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Brunei - are tackling the Internet issues in
negotiations on a proposed regional free trade agreement known
as the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. A final deal in those
talks is not expected until mid- to late-2013.
U.S. companies such as Microsoft Corp, Citibank
, IBM, and General Electricp Corp have
pushed for trade rules that protect the free flow of information
over the Internet.
They complain that even when Internet curbs are intended to
address legitimate concerns, business can suffer if the rules
are unclear, arbitrary, unevenly applied or more restrictive
then they need to be to achieve their objective.
Google Inc and big telecommunication companies such
as Verizon Communications Inc have also expressed concern
about the increasing number of governments that require
companies to locate data centers within their countries as a
condition of being allowed to provide services.
These companies want to be able to store data remotely, such
as in the cloud, and still service these markets.
Countries in the TPP talks have relatively few restrictions,
but the United States wants to establish "a presumption that
data should flow" before new barriers emerge, McHale said.
It's a difficult area of negotiations because many countries
are still struggling with their own domestic regulations in the
area, but "I'm confident that we'll be able to come up with a
meaningful provision" on data flows in the final pact, he said.