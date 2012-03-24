UPDATE 3-U.S. to appeal WTO ruling against meat labels

By Doug Palmer and Rod Nickel
WASHINGTON/WINNIPEG, March 23 The United
States said on Friday it would appeal a World Trade Organization
ruling against a law requiring country-of-origin labels on all
meat sold in grocery stores, a move that disappointed Canada and
Mexico, both of which want the law changed.
The meat labels became mandatory in March 2009 after years
of debate. U.S. consumer and mainline farm groups supported the
requirement, saying consumers should have information to
distinguish between U.S. and foreign products.
Big meat processors opposed the provision, which they said
would unnecessarily boost costs and disrupt trade.
A WTO panel ruled in November that the country-of-origin
labeling, or COOL, provision violated WTO rules on technical
barriers to trade. The case was brought by Canada and Mexico,
which have sizeable cattle and hog trade with the United States.
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said the November ruling confirmed the
United States has the right to adopt mandatory COOL requirements
to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.
But "we were disappointed that the panel disagreed with the
way that the United States designed its COOL requirements with
regard to beef and pork. Accordingly, we are challenging the
panel's report before the WTO Appellate Body," she said.
In their complaint, Canada and Mexico said cattle and hog
shipments to the United States declined sharply after the law
took effect. They said the U.S. rules were too stringent and put
their livestock at a disadvantage.
"The WTO panel decision recognized the integrated nature of
the North American supply chain and marked a clear win for our
industry," Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said in a
statement expressing disappointment with the U.S. appeal.
"We are confident that the decision will be upheld so trade
can move more freely, benefiting producers and processors on
both sides of the border," Ritz said.
Mexico's economy ministry said in a statement late
Friday that it would defend its interest in the appeal
process.
U.S. consumer group Food & Water Watch welcomed the appeal.
"We are heartened that the Obama administration has finally
stood up against the meat industry's attack on common-sense
rules that let people get vital information about what they are
eating," the group's executive director, Wenonah Hauter, said in
a statement.
The move allows President Barack Obama's administration to
delay the politically difficult task of trying to change the law
during a U.S. election year in the hope of obtaining a more
favorable outcome in the second round of litigation.
The U.S. labeling law requires grocers to put labels on cuts
of beef, pork, lamb, chicken and ground meat or post signs that
list the origin of the meat.
Labeling also is required for seafood, fruits, vegetables
and ginseng as well as peanuts, pecans and macadamia nuts, but
the WTO ruling only covered meat trade.
To be listed as U.S. origin, meat must come from animals
born, raised and slaughtered in the United States. Meat from
livestock raised in Mexico or Canada for slaughter in the United
States must be labeled as a product of mixed origin.
Changing the law would most affect packing plants that were
once big buyers of Canadian animals including those owned by JBS
, Tyson Foods, Cargill Inc., Hormel
Foods, and Smithfield Foods, Canadian farm
industry officials have said.
Many U.S. meat-packing plants, especially those near the
U.S.-Canada border, either stopped accepting Canadian livestock
or bought less due to the increased costs of segregating animals
by domestic and foreign origin.
"If the country of origin (law) wasn't there, I believe the
competition would be quite stiff among the killing plants in the
U.S." for Canadian livestock, said Martin Unrau, a Manitoba
rancher and president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association.
"Some of the plants won't kill Canadian cattle because they just
don't want to be bothered with it."