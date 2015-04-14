U.S. sets preliminary duties on melamine imports from China

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
WASHINGTON, April 14 The United States on Tuesday slapped preliminary duties on imports of melamine from China and Trinidad and Tobago after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies.
The Department of Commerce said duties on melamine, a powder used in laminates and other surface coverings, would range up to 150.52 percent for Shandong Liaherd Chemical Industry Co after a complaint from the Cornerstone Chemical Company.
A final decision is due by Aug. 24. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ted Botha)
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase