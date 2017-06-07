UPDATE 6-U.S., Mexico reach sugar pact despite U.S. producer resistance

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 6
conceded to U.S. demands for changes in the terms of Mexican
access to the lucrative U.S. sugar market, striking a deal with
Washington that will likely lift prices of the sweetener to U.S.
food processors and consumers.
Sugar producers in the United States refused to endorse the
agreement in principle between the two governments after pushing
for even more concessions from Mexico, raising the possibility
that the deal could collapse.
The agreement in principle between U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo aims
to resolve a long-standing trade dispute between the two
countries.
Without it, the United States could have reimposed steep
import duties on its southern neigbour and risked the prospect
of a retaliation from Mexico just as the two countries and
Canada prepare to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement this year.
Under the deal, Mexico would sharply reduce the share of
refined sugar it exports to the United States and increase raw
sugar exports.
"We have gotten the Mexican side to agree to nearly every
request made by U.S. industry to address flaws in the current
system and ensure fair treatment of American sugar growers and
refiners," Ross told a news conference.
Still, Ross said the U.S. sugar producers had told him that
they could not accept the deal in its current form, but he hoped
that they would agree to some changes in a final drafting of the
agreement in the next several days.
He did not elaborate on what action the Commerce Department
would take if there were no final agreement with the U.S.
producers. It was unclear if Ross would impose the settlement if
U.S. producers did not sign onto it.
The agreement lifts the minimum prices for Mexican imports,
which will likely be passed on by U.S. sugar refiners to food
companies and beverage and confectionary producers and
ultimately to consumers.
A trade group that represents a coalition of U.S. sugar
buyers and other firms that are critics of the U.S. program said
the deal favored the interests of U.S. sugar producers, and
estimated the cost to the consumers in higher prices for food,
drinks and confectionary at around $1 billion.
"Today's announcement is a bad deal for hardworking
Americans, and exemplifies the worst form of crony capitalism,"
the U.S. Coalition for Sugar Reform said in a statement.
The negotiations were an attempt to settle an anti-dumping
and anti-subsidy case brought by a coalition of cane and beet
farming groups and ASR Group, the maker of Domino Sugar that is
owned by the politically well-connected Fanjul family of
Florida.
While the limits on refined sugar from Mexico at 30 percent
were significantly below the previous 53 percent limit, these
groups had initially pushed for a 15 percent limit.
Sources on both sides of the border had said on Monday that
the U.S. sugar industry had added new demands outside of the
terms agreed on earlier yesterday by the two governments.
The American Sugar Alliance said it objected to the new deal
because Mexico would still be able to ship in refined sugar to
meet additional U.S. demand above quota. The alliance wants the
U.S. Department of Agriculture to have the final say on the type
of sugar to be imported.
LONG-STANDING FEUD, NAFTA LOOMS
The agreement, if finalized, was expected to avert potential
retaliation from Mexico on imports of U.S. high-fructose corn
syrup which had worried corn growers and refiners.
The potential for an escalation in the dispute would have
soured the relations between the two countries ahead of NAFTA
renegotiations. Agriculture is typically one of the most
sensitive areas in trade negotiations.
Representatives of some of the world's biggest grain
traders, Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc
joined Cocal-Cola Co and others to lobby
against the U.S. sugar producers in the dispute.
"Avoiding a trade war will benefit everyone, and I'm glad
that this years-long trade dispute is finally reaching its end,"
said Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, adding that Ross
balanced all interests in the negotiations.
U.S. refiners wanted even more stringent terms on imports
from Mexico. They have complained that high-quality Mexican raw
sugar was going straight to sugar consumers, rather than passing
through U.S. refineries. Mexican producers would have been happy
with a rollover of existing terms.
The deal would mark the culmination of a multi-year dispute
between the countries over sugar, after U.S. groups in 2014
asked the government for protection from subsidized exports
from Mexico.
In 2014, the U.S. government slapped large duties on Mexican
sugar but hammered out a deal with Mexico that suspended those
levies. Factions of the U.S. industry have said that the deal
failed to eliminate harm to U.S. producers from Mexican imports.
ASR Group and fellow cane refiner Imperial Sugar, owned by
commodities firm Louis Dreyfus Company BV, have said
they are being starved of raw supplies under the current deal.
They have asked the U.S. government to terminate the pact.
The latest talks began in March, two months after U.S.
President Donald Trump took office vowing a tougher line on
trade to protect U.S. industry and jobs.
