FEATURE-Anger in Mexican sugar cane fields, harbinger of NAFTA risks

| ZACATEPEC, Mexico, June 4
ZACATEPEC, Mexico, June 4 Anger is simmering
across a lush swathe of Mexico among poor sugar cane farmers who
face a major blow from trade talks in Washington on Monday, in
an ominous preview of the high-stakes re-negotiation of the
NAFTA agreement set to begin in August.
The United States and Mexico have until Monday to modify a
2014 agreement that set quotas and a price floor on Mexican
sugar. U.S. sugar refiners say Mexico's exports are subsidized,
undercutting their business and that the agreement failed to
stop dumping.
A new deal could significantly reduce access to the
lucrative U.S. market for some 190,000 Mexican farmers, a fifth
of whose sugar last year was sold to U.S. buyers, and risks
triggering tit-for-tat tariffs that could hurt U.S. corn.
With 2.4 million people estimated to earn livelihoods from
sugar across 15 states in Mexico, the spat may also serve as an
example of the political minefield the government will face in a
broader trade talks later this year that could affect jobs in
the thriving manufacturing sector.
U.S. President Donald Trump triggered the 90-day start to
NAFTA re-negotiations last month, following up on his
longstanding criticism of the 23-year-old free trade pact
between the United States, Mexico and Canada, arguing it is
unfair to American workers and must be reworked.
Feeling used by the government, Mexican cane farmers are
fuming, further eroding already flagging support for Mexico's
ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, ahead of a
2018 presidential vote, just as a leftist nationalist is making
inroads into its traditional bastions.
Cane growers have been strong supporters of the PRI and its
forefathers since revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata helped
sweep away the hacienda system in the early 20th century,
replacing it with small holdings and land collectives.
But the farmers now accuse the government of bowing to U.S.
pressure. On Friday the cane growers association, traditionally
a staunch PRI ally, published a rare open letter in national
newspapers accusing the government of using sugar as a
"bargaining chip" in the wider trade negotiations.
"We don't believe anything the PRI says anymore. We just
don't," said Narciso Hernandez, a 74-year-old farmer standing
beside a field of swaying cane in Zacatepec, a village about 80
miles (130 km) south of the Mexican capital.
Corruption scandals, lackluster economic growth and surging
violence have also cratered the popularity of President Enrique
Pena Nieto and the once-dominant PRI ahead of elections in four
states on Sunday.
The marquee contest is a governor's race in the country's
most populous state that has always been governed by the PRI but
could be captured by the hand-picked candidate of leftist Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador, the early presidential front-runner who
has a strong following among poor Mexicans.
DEEP CUTS
Cane farmers fear loss of income if an impasse leads to
tariffs as high as 80 percent on some sugar exports, or a deal
leads to a deep cut in the amount of high value refined sugar
exported to the United States. Mills pay for cane according to a
formula based on the market value of sugar.
Under NAFTA, Mexico and the United States gradually
liberalized sugar trade and by 2008 it was tariff-free.
However, since late 2014 the trade has been governed by a
so-called suspension agreement that sets minimum prices and
export quotas on Mexican producers, after the U.S. threatened to
impose stiff antidumping and antisubsidy duties.
U.S. negotiators are seeking to reduce volumes of refined
Mexican sugar from 53 percent to as low as 15 percent of the
annual export quota, Mexican industry sources say, which would
push Mexican producers toward lower-value raw sugar sales.
In the same vein, U.S. industry is also seeking to lower
Mexican sugar's polarity, a measure of quality, from 99.5
percent to 99.2 percent.
"All companies want to reach the final consumer because
that's where you get the best price. So it's only fair that
(Mexican) companies also sell their sugar to final consumers,”
said Pedro Ocampo, head of the Zacatepec cane farmer union.
U.S. demand reached some 12 million tonnes of refined sugar
last year, and prices for raw sugar average about 6 cents per
pound, the highest price anywhere in the world.
Last year, Mexico exported 1.13 million tonnes to the United
States, 93 percent of Mexico's sugar exports, according to the
economy ministry.
This year, about 870,700 tonnes were expected to be sold to
U.S. buyers.
Stemming from a recent case before the World Trade
Organization, Mexico could respond to U.S. tariffs with $163
million in sanctions on U.S. fructose exports that currently
have unfettered access to the Mexican market.
According to the U.S. Corn Refiners Association,
representing manufacturers including Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Cargill Inc., about a third of U.S. fructose exports would
be affected.
"If we meet our sugar import needs from elsewhere, we don't
gain any jobs," said John Bode, head of the association.
"But if we lose our corn syrup market in Mexico, that's
irreplaceable."
(Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York, Dave
Lawder in Washington and Karl Plume in Chicago; Writing by David
Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Mary Milliken)