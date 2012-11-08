U.S. movie companies eye trade deal for digital era

WASHINGTON Nov 8 U.S. movie companies who
depend on exports for more than half their revenue hope a
proposed trade agreement will eliminate customs difficulties as
the industry abandons film in favor of digital formats, an
industry official said on Thursday.
"The iconic spools of film we're all familiar with will soon
be relegated to the Smithsonian," Greg Frazier, executive vice
president for the Motion Picture Association of America, told
the U.S. International Trade Commission.
"By 2016, virtually every movie screen in the world will be
a digital screen," Frazier said at a hearing on proposed talks
to expand the 1996 Information Technology Agreement (ITA) which
eliminated duties on many information technology goods.
"When you go to see the new (James) Bond movie that opens
this weekend, you're probably going to see it in digital
format," Frazier said.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office has asked the
International Trade Commission to examine the potential gains to
the U.S. economy from expanding the 15-year-old pact to products
like video game consoles, headphones, speakers and all
flat-screen monitors for both televisions and computer screens.
Talks among the 70 current member countries of the ITA pact
are expected to begin next year in Geneva, with U.S. technology
companies hoping for a quick deal to expand exports.
Frazier told the panel the U.S. movie industry wants
"digital cinema packs," which have replaced traditional film
reels, included in an expanded agreement.
The devices didn't exist when the first ITA was negotiated
in 1996. But by last year there were more digital screens around
the world than traditional screens, something that has
dramatically cut the cost of distributing movies, Frazier said.
Including the digital cinema packs in an expanded duty-free
pact should prevent costly customs problems that have cropped
with film reels, he said.
In some countries, customs officials determine movie tariffs
based on the length of the film, he said.
"We were shut out of one market for six months because of
various machinations of customs officials," Frazier said.