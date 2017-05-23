U.S. carmaker lobby wants rules of origin left intact in NAFTA talks

WASHINGTON May 23 A powerful U.S.-based
automakers group said on Tuesday that it favors keeping rules of
origin intact in the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA), echoing comments from its Mexican counterpart.
Under the trade deal between the United States, Mexico and
Canada, rules of origin stipulate that products must meet
minimum regional, or NAFTA-wide, content requirements to be
tariff-free.
"We believe the NAFTA rule of origin, which establishes the
highest threshold of any free trade agreement the U.S. has ever
negotiated, should remain intact," Annemarie Pender, spokeswoman
for the Association of Global Automakers, told Reuters.
The trade group represents Honda Motor Co, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co and other
major foreign automakers in the United States.
The president of the Mexican automakers' association said on
Monday that the auto industries of the United States, Canada and
Mexico agreed there should be no changes to rules of origin,
describing them as key to creating value and integrating the
auto industry in North America.
Last week the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump
triggered a 90-day consultation period with Congress, industries
and the American public that would allow talks over NAFTA to
begin by Aug. 16.
Mexican officials have said that the rules of origin could
be modified when the 23-year old trade pact is
renegotiated.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)