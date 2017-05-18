UPDATE 1-Canada, US unlikely to get lumber deal by mid-Aug: Canada source

(Adds quotes, background)
OTTAWA May 18 Canada and the United States are
unlikely to strike a deal on a dispute over lumber exports by
the time talks on renewing NAFTA start in mid-August, a source
close to the matter said on Thursday.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier in
the day he hoped the issue would be solved before the formal
start of negotiations on the trilateral North American Free
Trade Agreement.
"It's hard to imagine a deal being done that soon," said the
source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
Washington last month imposed tariffs on Canadian softwood
lumber exports, triggering the fifth formal bilateral dispute
over timber in less than 40 years. The legal battles can take
years to resolve.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told legislators
late on Wednesday that "the United States, when it comes to
softwood lumber, has made no offers that any Canadian would
consider to be acceptable".
Freeland, who has raised the matter with U.S. Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross and other senior officials, added: "I do
not feel that any of those conversations from the U.S. side have
yielded a sufficiently good basis for a really meaningful
negotiation to take place."
