U.S steel association urges better coordination under new NAFTA

WASHINGTON, June 12 The top U.S. steelmakers'
association on Monday called for better coordination and
enforcement of rules under a renegotiated North American Free
Trade Agreement to guard against Mexico, the United States and
Canada becoming a dumping ground for cheap steel from other
countries.
In comments to the U.S. Trade Representative ahead of NAFTA
negotiations in August, the head of the American Iron and Steel
Institute (AISI), Thomas Gibson, urged updates to NAFTA's rules
of origin - how much of a product is made in North American -
new measures to curb steel dumped on the market by non-NAFTA
countries, and steps to improve customs procedures.
"The American steel industry views NAFTA as a successful
agreement but after 23 years, one that can also be modernized
and strengthened," Gibson said in a letter to Edward Gresser,
chairman of USTR's Trade Policy Staff Committee.
The U.S. Trade Representative office asked businesses and
industry groups to submit recommendations this week ahead of the
NAFTA talks. AISI members include ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp
, U.S. Steel and AK Steel Holding Corp.
Gibson also said "enforceable currency disciplines" should
be added to the new NAFTA to avoid trade-distorting currency
misalignments or competitive currency depreciation, a complaint
often heard by U.S. manufacturers against such countries as
China and Japan.
He said while Mexico and Canada did not manipulate their
currencies, a currency clause would be a useful precedent for
other trade agreements where it might be more relevant.
NAFTA should also help level the playing field for North
American steel producers, which are disadvantaged by enterprises
that are owned or financed by governments, Gibson added.
After calling NAFTA "the worst trade deal" ever during the
presidential election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump has
since softened his stance toward the agreement between the
United States, Canada and Mexico.
Instead of dismantling NAFTA, most U.S. industries and
businesses have called for it to be updated and modernized. Like
U.S. automakers, the U.S. steel industry has expressed concerns
that changes could interfere with existing supply networks.
In other comments sent to USTR ahead of the NAFTA talks, the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on the Trump administration to
ensure that the negotiations "be conducted in a manner that does
not put millions of American jobs at risk."
"The chamber supports this effort to modernize the NAFTA,
taking into account technological, economic, and other changes
in the U.S., North American, and global economies in recent
years," the chamber's senior vice president for international
policy, John Murphy, said.
Meanwhile, the National Foreign Trade Council said the talks
should create more open markets and better rules, not new
restrictions.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Tom Brown)