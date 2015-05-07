版本:
White House says it will let Nike "share their news" on Obama visit

ONBOARD AIR FORCE ONE May 7 The White House declined to say on Thursday whether Nike would be making a company announcement to coincide with President Barack Obama's visit to the company's headquarters on Friday.

Asked whether Nike would be making some kind of manufacturing announcement to coincide with Obama's push for trade legislation, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said, "I'm going to let Nike share their news when they're available to do so."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Will Dunham)
