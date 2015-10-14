U.S. officials confirm import duties on Canadian paper

WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. officials confirmed
duties on uncoated printing paper from Canada on Wednesday, a
person close to the case said.
The Department of Commerce set final anti-subsidy duties on
paper from Canada's Port Hawkesbury Paper at 20.18 percent,
slightly below the preliminary ruling, the person said, after a
complaint by U.S.-based Madison Paper Industries of Maine, owned
by Finland's UPM-Kymmene Corp, and Verso Corp
of Ohio.
Duties were set at 17.87 percent for Resolute FP Canada Inc
and at 18.85 percent for all other exporters of the paper, used
to produce such materials as magazines, catalogs, corporate
brochures, flyers and directories.
