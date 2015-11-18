U.S. trade commission backs import duties on Canadian paper

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Wednesday backed import duties on printing paper
from Canada after finding U.S. producers were harmed by the
imports.
The ITC's final vote on supercalendered paper, used to
produce such materials as magazines, catalogs, corporate
brochures, flyers and directories, affects companies including
Resolute Forest Products and Catalyst Paper.
The U.S. Department of Commerce last month set final
anti-subsidy duties as high as 20.18 percent on the goods after
a complaint by U.S.-based Madison Paper Industries of Maine,
owned by Finland's UPM-Kymmene Corp, and Verso Corp
of Ohio.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrew Hay)