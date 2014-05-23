U.S. confirms duties on steel pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand

WASHINGTON May 23 The United States on Friday
confirmed duties on imports of stainless steel pressure pipe
from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after finding the products
had been sold at unfairly low prices.
Duties will be as high as 167.1 percent for some pipe from
Malaysia, the Department of Commerce said in its final
determination.
The pipe is used in pharmaceutical lines, petrochemical
lines, brewery process and transport lines and general food
processor lines.
Imports from the three countries totaled $39.1 million in
2013. The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its
final decision on whether the imports harmed local industry on
July 6.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)