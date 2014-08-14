版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 21:50 BJT

U.S. postpones vote in oil-country steel pipe case to Aug 22

WASHINGTON Aug 14 The U.S. International Trade Commission has postponed until Aug. 22 a vote planned for Thursday on whether to impose hefty duties on imports of steel pipe used in the oil and gas industry from South Korea, India and elsewhere, a commission spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna and Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐