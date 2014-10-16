U.S. pipemakers lodge complaint against S. Korea, Turkey

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. pipe producers lodged a complaint on Thursday against imports of line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, which could lead to import duties being levied on the products.
In a petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission and Department of Commerce, companies including Northwest Pipe Company and a subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp said the goods were sold too cheaply in the United States and made using unfair government subsidies.
Imports of circular welded carbon and alloy steel line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, including the type of pipe used in oil and gas pipelines, increased more than 50 percent from 2011 to 2012 while U.S. producers' market share fell, they said.
"Subject imports consistently undersold the domestic like product," according to the petition filed with the ITC.
The complaint was made by the American Cast Iron Pipe Company; Energex, a division of JMC Steel Group ; Maverick Tube Corporation ; Stupp Corporation, a division of Stupp Bros; Tex-Tube Company; TMK IPSCO, and Welspun Tubular LLC USA, a subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.