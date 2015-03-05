U.S. trade office says monitoring Alibaba e-commerce site

WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. trade office said
on Thursday it is keeping an eye on Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's consumer shopping website for sales of
counterfeit and pirated goods, but refrained from putting the
site back on a piracy blacklist.
Alibaba has fought hard to tackle counterfeit products to
keep its reputation from being tarnished in the run-up to, and
after, its initial public offering last year.
The U.S. Trade Representative removed China's Taobao.com,
Alibaba's consumer-to-consumer shopping website, from its list
of notorious markets in 2012.
"USTR encourages the company to continue working with all
stakeholders to address ongoing complaints, (and) will continue
to monitor the situation," USTR said in its latest notorious
markets report, released on Thursday.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Gunna Dickson)