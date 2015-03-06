UPDATE 3-U.S. says inaction on online piracy risks public safety

(Adds comment from Alibaba paragraph 10)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. trade office on
Thursday called for a crackdown on website name registrars who
fail to take action against sellers of illegal goods such as
counterfeit medicines and warned that turning a blind eye puts
public safety at risk.
The U.S. Trade Representative also said it is keeping an eye
on China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's consumer
shopping website for sales of fake and pirated goods, but
refrained from reinstating the site on its piracy blacklist.
USTR named a domain name registrar, a company which manages
the registration of internet names, for the first time in its
annual "notorious markets" list as an example of concern about
some registrars not taking action to block or suspend sites
selling illegal goods.
The registrar, Canada's Tucows Inc, said it took
down dozen of sites every day but unlike some competitors, it
considered all complaints carefully to ensure they were
justified.
"We want to make sure that our registrants are protected and
respected as well as making sure there are not bad actors on our
system, and that requires striking a balance on a daily basis,"
said Graeme Bunton, Tucows manager of public policy.
USTR cited an Interpol report which found some drugs sold
online were adulterated with rat poison and said the public
faced "substantial risk" in finding safe online pharmacies.
"Registrars can play a critical public safety role in the
Internet ecosystem. Ignoring that role, or acting affirmatively
to facilitate public harm, is of great concern," USTR said.
It urged trading partners and ICANN, a California-based
organization which oversees the introduction of new internet
addresses, to "investigate and address this very serious
problem."
USTR named 25 online marketplaces and 19 physical markets in
the report. It decided against reinstating Alibaba's
consumer-to-consumer shopping website Taobao.com, which was
removed in 2012, and said it would continue to monitor the site.
An Alibaba spokeswoman said the company was dedicated to the
fight against counterfeits. "We work closely with our government
partners, brands and industry associations to tackle this issue
at its source," she said.
Alibaba says it spent more than 1 billion yuan ($160.7
million) combating fake goods and improving customer protection
from the beginning of 2013 to the end of November.
But a Chinese regulator said in January many products sold
on Alibaba sites infringed trademarks, were substandard or
fake.
(Editing by Gunna Dickson and Grant McCool)