US opens trade probes of washing machines, wind towers

WASHINGTON Feb 10 A U.S. trade panel on Friday approved investigations into charges of unfair pricing practices on more than $1 billion of washing machines from South Korea and Mexico and more than $100 million of wind energy towers from China and Vietnam.

The U.S. International Trade Commission also approved a third probe on steel wire garment hangers from Taiwan and Vietnam.

