US trade panel eyes Qualcomm patent complaint against Chinese firms

WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had voted to investigate whether some electronic mobile devices from Chinese companies contain hardware and software components that infringe upon patents owned by Qualcomm Inc.

The panel, acting on a complaint by Qualcomm, said it would look at integrated circuits, cameras, systems-on-chips and other technology used by China-based companies Zhuhai Meizu Technology Co, Ltd; Zhuhai Meizu Telecom Equipment Co, Ltd; Dest Technology Limited and LGYD Limited. Overseas Electronics, Inc, of Chicago also was named as a respondent in the action.

Qualcomm has asked the commission to issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders against the companies.

(Reporting by David Alexander)