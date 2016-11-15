US trade panel eyes Qualcomm patent complaint against Chinese firms

WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Tuesday it had voted to investigate whether
some electronic mobile devices from Chinese companies contain
hardware and software components that infringe upon patents
owned by Qualcomm Inc.
The panel, acting on a complaint by Qualcomm, said it would
look at integrated circuits, cameras, systems-on-chips and other
technology used by China-based companies Zhuhai Meizu Technology
Co, Ltd; Zhuhai Meizu Telecom Equipment Co, Ltd; Dest Technology
Limited and LGYD Limited. Overseas Electronics, Inc, of Chicago
also was named as a respondent in the action.
Qualcomm has asked the commission to issue a limited
exclusion order and cease and desist orders against the
companies.
(Reporting by David Alexander)