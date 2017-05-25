U.S. Commerce Dept chief seeks bigger budget for trade enforcement

WASHINGTON May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase
requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will
have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices
and export security violations.
Ross told a House Appropriations subcommittee that an
additional $4.5 million requested by the Trump Administration
for the International Trade Administration's enforcement and
compliance section will fund 29 new positions whose primary
focus will be the self-initiation of antidumping and antisubsidy
investigations.
Ross has pledged to have the Commerce Department take the
lead in launching trade cases on behalf of industries that lack
the resources or the organization to pursue them.
"We will ensure that no country or foreign corporation can
take unfair advantage of U.S. markets," Ross said.
The enforcement increases are contained in the Trump
administration's fiscal 2018 budget requests, which propose deep
cuts to food assistance, health care and other social programs
along with increases in military spending.
Commerce also would get a $1 million increase in funding for
the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the division that
enforces export controls on sensitive technologies. Ross said
this would fund 19 new special agents at the division that took
the lead in an investigation that led to a criminal fine of
$1.19 billion against China's ZTE for violating
trade sanctions on Iran and North Korea.
"BIS took the lead in cracking this case open. So I am
confident that these 19 additional agents, and the bandwidth
they represent, will have real impact," Ross said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio)