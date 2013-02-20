White House targets trade secret theft with new strategy

WASHINGTON Feb 20 The White House will tackle
the theft of U.S. trade secrets on Wednesday with a new strategy
to protect American companies from losing hundreds of billions
of dollars in an area of growing concern in relations with
China.
The Obama administration will release its proposals one day
after a U.S. computer security company said it believed a
secretive Chinese military unit was behind a series of hacking
attacks.
China flatly denied the accusations made by the company,
Mandiant, calling them "unprofessional." Its Defense Ministry
said hacking attacks are a global problem and that China is one
of the biggest victims of cyber assaults.
Corporate executives from GE and American
Superconductor, both of which do business in China,
will be at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the
administration's strategy, along with U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder, Acting Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank and White House
Intellectual Property Enforcement coordinator Victoria Espinel.
Last week, U.S. Representative Dutch Ruppersberger, the top
Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee,
said American companies suffered estimated losses in 2012 of
more than $300 billion due to trade secret theft, much of it due
to Chinese cyber espionage.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, at the
same event, said the degree of theft was unprecedented.
"Nation-states like China are stealing intellectual property
at a breathtaking pace, taking it back, repurposing and then
using it to compete against those very same companies around the
world, at a huge disadvantage to the company they just stole it
from," Rogers said.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office, in its annual report
in December on China's compliance with World Trade Organization
rules, said that trade secret theft was a growing problem in the
commercial relationship, and that many U.S. companies feared
talking openly about it because of the damage that disclosure
could cause.
"The United States is concerned about a growing number of
cases in which important trade secrets of U.S. companies have
been stolen by, or for the benefit of, Chinese competitors,"
USTR said in that report.
It said American companies have had trouble getting redress
through the Chinese legal system in such cases, "despite
compelling evidence demonstrating guilt."
"The United States is also concerned that many more trade
secrets cases involving U.S. companies and Chinese competitors
go unreported, because U.S. companies want to avoid the costs of
pursuing legal relief, when weighed against the likelihood of
obtaining no redress through Chinese legal channels and the
possible commercial repercussions for them if they shine light
on the conduct at issue," the report said.