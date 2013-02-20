U.S. unveils plan to tackle trade secret theft from China, others

WASHINGTON Feb 20 The White House on Wednesday
said it would step up diplomatic pressure and study if tougher
laws are needed to stop a wave of trade secret theft from China
and other countries in a strategy that offered few new ideas for
dealing with the threat.
"Trade secret theft threatens American businesses,
undermines national security, and places the security of the
U.S. economy in jeopardy. These acts also diminish U.S. export
prospects around the globe and put American jobs at risk," the
White House report said.
"Emerging trends indicate that the pace of economic
espionage and trade secret theft against U.S. corporations is
accelerating," the report said.
The report did not specifically name any country as the main
culprit. But it listed more than a dozen cases of trade secret
theft by Chinese companies or individuals, far more than any
other country mentioned in the report.
U.S. corporate victims of the Chinese theft included General
Motors, Ford, DuPont, Dow Chemical and Cargill.