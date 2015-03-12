RPT-U.S. to probe ferroalloy imports from Australian BHP plant

(Repeats story first published late Thursday; no change to
text)
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. trade officials will
look into cheap imports of ferroalloy from an Australian plant
owned by the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton
Ltd , which could end with the imposition of
duties, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday.
West Virginia-based Felman Production LLC has said large and
increasing volumes of silicomanganese, an alloy additive used to
make steel, from Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Co (TEMCO) have
"significantly undercut" U.S. prices.
The dumping margin, which can help determine the level of
anti-dumping duties, was alleged to be 77.97 percent, Commerce
said in a statement. In 2014, imports of silicomanganese from
Australia were valued at $76.9 million.
BHP is about to spin off the plant into a separate company,
called South32, housing aluminum, manganese, nickel, silver and
coal assets. Any move to impose duties on TEMCO's products would
dent the plant's already tough prospects as part of South32.
Deutsche Bank analysts rate the TEMCO smelter among the
least valuable of the $13 billion in assets going into South32
and forecast in February that the plant might eventually be
closed.
The International Trade Commission will make a preliminary
decision by April 6 on whether the imports threaten the local
industry. If the case continues, Commerce will rule on
preliminary duties in July.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Sonali
Paul in Melbourne. Editing by Andre Grenon)