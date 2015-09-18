U.S. sets duties on ferroalloy imports from Australian plant

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Department of
Commerce plans to impose duties on imports of ferroalloy from an
Australian plant once owned by the world's biggest miner, BHP
Billiton Ltd , according to a preliminary
decision released on Friday.
West Virginia-based Felman Production LLC has said large and
increasing volumes of silicomanganese, an alloy additive used to
make steel, from Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Co (TEMCO) have
"significantly undercut" U.S. prices.
BHP spun off the plant into a separate company, called
South32, to shareholders in May.
Commerce set preliminary duties of 11.93 percent on the
goods. Its final decision is due in December. The U.S
International Trade Commission must also rule on the duties
before they can take effect.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)