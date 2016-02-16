U.S. says ferroalloy imports from Australia sold at 12.03 pct dumping margin

WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Tuesday an Australian company once owned by the world's
biggest miner BHP Billiton Ltd sold silicomanganese in
the United States at a dumping margin of 12.03 percent, and a
final decision on imposing duties on the imports would be made
on March 28.
West Virginia-based Felman Production LLC has said large and
increasing volumes of silicomanganese, an alloy additive used to
make steel, from Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Co (TEMCO) have
"significantly undercut" U.S. prices.
BHP spun off the plant into a separate company, called
South32, to shareholders in May.
The Commerce Department in September said it planned to
impose preliminary duties of 11.93 percent on the goods.
In a statement on Tuesday, it said it had determined the
dumping margin to be 12.03 percent. The U.S. International Trade
Commission will make its final decision on March 28, it said.
The value of silicomanganese imports from Australia in 2014
was estimated at $76.9 million, it added.
