U.S. finds unfair subsidies of solar imports from China

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Commerce Department found there are unfair government subsidies of solar imports from China in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday and suggested duties of up to 35.21 percent on the products.
The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG had complained that Chinese manufacturers are sidestepping duties imposed in 2012 by shifting production of the cells used to make their panels to Taiwan and continuing to flood the U.S. market with cheap products.
Commerce imposed preliminary duties of 35.21 percent on imports of panels made by Suntech Power and five other companies, 18.56 percent on imports of Trina Solar and 26.89 percent on imports from other Chinese producers, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,