U.S. sets anti-dumping duties on solar imports from China, Taiwan

WASHINGTON, July 25 The United States set new
import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan after
finding that the solar panels and cells were being sold too
cheaply on the U.S. market, the Commerce Department said on
Friday.
Preliminary anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent
for Chinese goods would come on top of anti-subsidy levies
imposed last month, as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer
SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole allowing
Chinese producers to sidestep duties imposed in 2012.
Taiwanese producers face anti-dumping duties of up to 44.18
percent, the Commerce Department said.
