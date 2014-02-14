版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 00:08 BJT

U.S. to press on with case against solar imports from China, Taiwan

WASHINGTON Feb 14 Imported solar energy products from China and Taiwan could injure the local solar industry, U.S. trade officials found on Friday, potentially opening the door to widening duties on the products.

The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission means the Commerce Department will now continue with its investigation into whether the products are being sold in the United States below their fair value, or if their manufacturers receive inappropriate levels of subsidies, and suggest duties.

The commissioners voted that there was a reasonable indication of injury, following a complaint brought by the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐