WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it would investigate imports of Fujifilm magnetic tape cartridges and components after a patent infringement complaint from Sony Corp.

The investigation will concern magnetic tape cartridge products, as well as the cartridge components, magnetic tape, and memory units comprising such products, the ITC said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander and Nick Zieminski)