U.S. Commerce Department opens Chinese steel tariff-dodging probe

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday formally opened an investigation into allegations that
Chinese steel producers are diverting shipments through Vietnam
to avoid American import tariffs, according to a legal filing.
The probe will determine whether imports of hot-rolled and
cold-rolled steel made in China that is further processed in
Vietnam are circumventing previous anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
duties on Chinese steel, the Commerce Department said in a
filing with the International Trade Commission.
The move adds a new twist to heightened trade tensions
between the United States and China over steel and aluminum
imports from China, which U.S. producers say is flooding world
markets with excess production as demand wanes at home.
The Commerce Department has levied anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on a range of steel products from China, in
some cases imposing tariffs of more than 200 percent.
A petition filed in September by ArcelorMittal USA
, Nucor Corp, AK Steel Holdings Corp
and United States Steel Corp alleges that Chinese
producers diverted their steel shipments to Vietnam
"immediately" after the duties were imposed.
According to the petition, Chinese steelmakers sent their
shipments to Vietnam, where they were modified to make them
corrosion-resistant, and then sent them to the United States by
paying Vietnam's U.S. tariff rate, which is lower than for
China.
The U.S. producers requested that Commerce investigate the
issue and suspend imports of corrosion-resistant steel and
cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam.
In launching the probe, Commerce said the U.S. producers'
submission sufficiently indicates that the level of investment
in reprocessing the Chinese-made steel in Vietnam was minimal
compared to basic steelmaking facilities in China, with little
or no research and development work taking place in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese corrosion resistance processing was "simple"
and added only a small amount of value to the finished product
imported into the United States, with up to 90 percent of the
value produced in China, Commerce said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Brown)