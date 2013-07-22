U.S. steel pipe case against nine countries faces first hurdle

WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Commerce Department
will decide on Tuesday whether to launch an investigation into
charges that South Korea and eight other countries are selling
about $1.8 billion of steel pipe in the United States at
unfairly low prices, the department said.
A group of U.S. producers - including U.S. Steel,
Maverick Tube Corporation and Energex Tube - filed a
petition this month asking for duties on oil country tubular
goods from the nine countries.
The pipe is used in oil and natural gas production.
A 20-day period for the Commerce Department to consider the
petition expires on Tuesday. While it could be rejected,
attorneys rarely file a petition unless they are certain that it
meets the minimum legal threshold for a probe to be started.
Meanwhile, the U.S. International Trade Commission will hold
a preliminary conference on Tuesday to hear arguments from
companies on both sides of the case.
That would set the stage for the panel to vote by mid-August
on whether there is enough evidence that the imports are
injuring U.S. producers for the case to proceed.
The United States imported nearly $1.8 billion worth of pipe
from the nine countries in 2012, including $831 million from
India, $217 million from India and $189 million from Vietnam,
the Commerce Department said.
Other countries named in the case are the Philippines, Saudi
Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Ukraine.
Under the U.S. system, the Commerce Department investigates
charges of unfair trade and determines what level of duties are
appropriate. However, the ITC has the final word on whether
duties are imposed.