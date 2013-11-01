U.S. panel allows import probe of steel rebar from Mexico, Turkey

WASHINGTON Nov 1 A U.S. trade panel on Friday
cleared the way for the Commerce Department to continue an
investigation that could lead to duties on steel rebar imports
from Mexico and Turkey.
American producers allege companies from the two countries
are selling steel rebar, which is used to reinforce concrete, at
unfairly low prices.
A majority of the commissioners at the U.S. International
Trade Commission voted there was a "reasonable indication" that
U.S. manufacturers were injured by imports from the two
countries. That allowed the probe to proceed.
The ITC and the Commerce Department launched investigations
after a petition was filed last month by Nucor Corp,
Commercial Metals Co and other manufacturers.
The manufacturers accuse Mexican and Turkish competitors of
unfairly undercutting U.S. prices to grab sales and market
share, a trade strategy known as "dumping." They also allege
rebar imports from Turkey are subsidized by the Turkish
government.
The ITC's determination allows the Commerce Department to
continue its own probe into whether the foreign companies sold
their goods at unfairly low prices.
The Commerce Department will make a preliminary decision in
February on duties to counter the alleged dumping from the two
countries. The department is due to make a preliminary decision
on duties to counter the alleged Turkish subsidies next month.