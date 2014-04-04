U.S. confirms duties on Japan flat-rolled steel products

WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Friday confirmed duties on some steel products from Japan
after a complaint that imports of diffusion-annealed,
nickel-plated flat-rolled steel were being sold at unfairly low
prices in the United States.
Products from world No. 2 steel maker Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp will have a dumping margin of 77.7
percent, while other companies, including Toyo Kohan Co
, have a margin of 45.42 percent.
The complaint was filed by Thomas Steel Strip Corp, a
division of Indian conglomerate Tata Steel.
Announcing its final decision, the Commerce Department said
in 2013, imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated
flat-rolled steel, used in batteries and fuel lines, from Japan
were estimated at $12.6 million.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its
final determination in the case around May 16.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)