U.S. sets preliminary duties on electrical steel imports

WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday set preliminary duties on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan, after finding the goods were being sold in the United States too cheaply.

The steel, an iron-silicon alloy used to make motors and generators, will face duties of up to 407.5 percent - the rate applied to products from China - after a complaint by AK Steel Corp.

Under the preliminary ruling, imports from Japan's JFE Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation will face duties of 204.8 percent. Imports from the six countries totaled $60 million in 2013.

The decision is subject to determinations by the U.S. International Trade Commission and a final Commerce ruling, all due later this year.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis)