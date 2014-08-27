U.S. drops planned duties on specialized steel from Japan, Germany

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The United States will not go ahead with planned import duties on specialized steel from Japan, Germany and Poland after the U.S. International Trade Commission found the imports were not harming local industry.
The Department of Commerce had set anti-dumping duties on imports of grain-oriented electrical steel, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical power transformers, but a ITC vote ends the case.
The decision affects companies including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, JFE Steel Corp and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division of ThyssenKrupp AG, all of which had been named in the dispute.
The Japan Steel Information Center, the U.S.-based public affairs lobby of the Japanese steel industry, welcomed the decision, which came after a complaint lodged by AK Steel Corp , Allegheny Ludlum Corp (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers union.
In 2013, imports from Germany were valued at an estimated $4.1 million, from Japan $41.1 million and from Poland $1.9 million, according to U.S. Commerce Department data. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.