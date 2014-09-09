U.S. Commerce drops duties on Turkish steel rebar imports, confirms Mexican duties

NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday dropped a preliminary decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel rebar imports from Turkey while it confirmed anti-dumping duties on Mexican material of up to 66.7 percent.

It also set anti-subsidy duties on Turkish rebar, used to reinforce concrete, of up to 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)