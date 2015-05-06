U.S. steel companies want Russian trade deal axed

WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. steel producers on
Tuesday demanded the Department of Commerce scrap a trade deal
sparing Russian producers of carbon steel plate from import
duties.
Nucor Corp, SSAB Enterprises LLC and Arcelor Mittal
USA said a flood of cheap cut-to-length (CTL) carbon
steel plate was hurting the local industry.
Russian producers may have breached the terms of a
suspension agreement, originally signed in 1997 and amended in
2003, that deferred anti-dumping duties on the products.
"The suspension agreement and its normal value pricing
mechanism have failed to function as originally intended, and
instead have facilitated Russian producers' exports of large
and increasing volumes of low-priced CTL plate to the U.S.
market," the companies said in the submission.
U.S. steelmakers last year succeeded in overturning a
suspension agreement on Russian hot-rolled, flat-rolled, carbon
quality steel, which had set a cap on imports and a minimum
price.
If this second agreement is also revoked, Russia's Severstal
will face anti-dumping duties of 53.81 percent and
other Russian producers and exporters will face duties of 185.00
percent, a source close to the petitioners said.
Russian steel plate imports rose more than 2,800 percent in
2014 from 2013 to more than 55,000 metric tons, the companies
said.
Last week, Nucor and SSAB Enterprises launched a separate
action complaining Chinese producers were circumventing import
duties on steel plate.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)