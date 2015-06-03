UPDATE 1-U.S. steel firms file complaint over cheaper imports

(Adds details of complaint)
By Nick Carey and Krista Hughes
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. steel companies
on Wednesday filed a complaint with the U.S. government over
cheaper imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India,
Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, kicking off a process that could
end in import duties.
The companies alleged steel producers in the five countries
benefited from a wide range of subsidies not available to their
American counterparts. The firms have identified 48 different
subsidy programs in China, 88 in India, 12 in Italy, 43 in Korea
and 22 in Taiwan.
The U.S. steel producers alleged that dumping margins - the
rates at which the foreign steel producers managed to keep
prices artificially low - ranged from just over 70 percent for
corrosion-resistant steel from India to over 120 percent for
products from China and Italy.
The complaint was filed with the Department of Commerce and
the U.S. International Trade Commission by United States Steel
Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc,
ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp and California Steel
Industries.
Corrosion-resistant steel is a steel sheet coated or plated
with a corrosion- or heat-resistant metal to prevent corrosion.
Imports of corrosion-resistant steel from the five countries
targeted by this case increased by 85 percent to 2.75 million
tons in 2014 from 1.5 million in 2012.
The companies said the imports caused material injury to the
domestic industry and significant subsidies had been provided to
producers by the governments of the other countries.
The investigative process to determine whether U.S. steel
producers have been injured could take up to a year.
