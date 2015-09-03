U.S. officials back complaint on steel pipe imports

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. officials found
reasonable evidence U.S. producers of steel pipes and tubes are
injured by imports from South Korea, Mexico, and Turkey, taking
the complaint a step closer to import duties.
The U.S. International Trade Commission said all six
commissioners voted on Thursday to continue looking into whether
imports of heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes
and tubes are sold too cheaply in the U.S. market and, in the
case of Turkish goods, benefit from unfair government support.
The complaint was lodged on behalf of Atlas Tube, a division
of JMC Steel Group ; Bull Moose Tube Company; EXLTUBE;
Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corporation;
Maruichi American Corporation, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel
Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest
Inc.
The Department of Commerce is due to make a preliminary
decision on subsidies by Oct. 14 and on dumping by Dec. 28.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)