U.S. continues probe into imports of hot-rolled steel

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. International Trade
Commission found on Thursday there is reasonable indication that
U.S producers are harmed by imports of flat hot-rolled steel
products from seven countries, pushing along a process that
could result in import duties.
AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp
, U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and
Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported goods, used
for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too
cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.
The decision means the Commerce Department will keep looking
into possible dumping of products from Australia, Japan, the
Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea and Turkey.
Products from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey will also be
assessed for subsidies.
