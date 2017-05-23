U.S. steel executives say security probe could provide broader import relief

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 American steel executives
said on Tuesday that a Trump administration national security
review of their industry could provide relief from imports that
dozens of U.S. Commerce Department anti-dumping cases have only
partly offered.
The probe could result in broader protections that solve a
"whack-a-mole" problem of shutting out unfairly traded imports
from China or India only to see shipments increase from
elsewhere or transshipped through third countries, said Thomas
Gibson, president of the American Iron and Steel Institute, a
major industry trade group.
Gibson told a news conference during the industry's annual
policy meeting in Washington that imports so far this year were
making up about 26 percent of U.S. market demand this year,
versus 25 percent last year.
He said China was on pace to produce 850 million tons of
steel this year, up from about 808 million tons last year,
despite pledges to eliminate up to 150 million tons of capacity
amid flat or declining domestic demand.
"Their production seems to be going up, with the excess
going to hit the export markets," Gibson said. "That's harming
market opportunities and creating pressure for transshipment or
conversion for that product to find its way into the United
States."
The steel national security review under Section 232 of the
Trade Expansion Act of 1962 could lead to broad duties or other
restrictions on imports if it finds that the industry's ability
to supply national defense needs may be compromised under
current trade conditions.
Executives of both domestic and foreign steelmakers are
expected to present their views on the probe on Wednesday at a
Commerce Department hearing on the "232" investigation
"You have to have a healthy steel industry in order to have
a viable national security," Nucor Corp Chief Executive
John Ferriola told Reuters. "If you're in an armed conflict, God
forbid, do you really want our soldiers in Humvees being
protected by steel that's made in another country, possibly the
one we're in hostilities with?"
Tracy Porter, executive vice president of steel scrap
recycler and reinforcing bar producer Commercial Metals Co
said the probe could allow the industry to gain some
relief without first having to prove that it had suffered
injuries like it does in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)