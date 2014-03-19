U.S. finds unfair subsidies in electrical steel from China, Taiwan

WASHINGTON, March 19 Imports of electrical steel from China and Taiwan are unfairly benefiting from government subsidies but those from South Korea are not, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Non-oriented electrical steels are silicon steels with magnetic properties, used for electric motors, generators and ignition coils.

The complaint was filed by AK Steel Corporation, which said unfairly traded imports from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan were causing material injury to the domestic industry.

Commerce has yet to rule on whether the products are being sold in the United States below fair market value. Subsidies were only an issue in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Commerce estimated Chinese subsidy rates at 125.83 percent and set the rate for most Taiwanese producers at 6.41 percent.

Imports from the three countries totaled $24 million in 2013. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)