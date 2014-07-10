版本:
U.S. steel producers call for scrapping of Russian trade deal

WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. steel producers on Thursday called for the Department of Commerce to scrap a trade deal with Russia which excuses hot-rolled steel shipments from import duties.

In a submission to the department, Nucor, U.S. Steel , ArcelorMittal USA and others said the agreement had not stopped Russian producers undercutting local prices and shipping "injurious" amounts of steel to the U.S. market.

The suspension agreement deal sheltered Russian steelmakers from steep anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled coil, instead setting a cap on imports and a minimum price. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
