U.S. steel producers win anti-dumping case against cheap imports

WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to impose anti-dumping duties against steel pipe imports from seven countries, while exempting two, handing a victory to domestic producers who had complained that the cheap imports were undercutting their prices.

Countries whose steel will be subject to duties will be India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. The Philippines and Thailand will be exempt.

U.S. steel companies lodged a complaint in 2013 after imports of the pipes used in the oil and gas industry surged, as foreign manufacturers sought to cash in on booming U.S. shale gas drilling. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)