CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. steel producers win anti-dumping case against cheap imports

By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Friday voted to impose anti-dumping duties against
steel pipe imports from six countries, exempting two, handing a
victory to domestic producers who had complained that the cheap
imports were undercutting their prices.
Countries whose steel will be subject to duties will be
India, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. The
Philippines and Thailand will be exempt. Saudi Arabia was
dropped from the earlier complaint.
The decision gives the U.S. Department of Commerce the green
light to impose tariffs as high as 118 percent on tubular goods,
and is expected to boost the domestic business.
U.S. steel companies lodged a complaint in 2013 after
imports of the pipes used in the oil and gas industry surged, as
foreign manufacturers sought to cash in on booming U.S. shale
gas drilling.
Imports of "oil country tubular goods" (OCTG) doubled last
year and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the U.S. market,
according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, an industry
group.
Companies filing the complaint included United States Steel
Corp, pipe specialist Tenaris subsidiary
Maverick Tube Corporation; Boomerang Tube; Energex Tube, a
division of JMC Steel Group, Northwest Pipe Co
, Tejas Tubular Products, Russia's TMK IPSCO and
France's Vallourec Star.
Shortly after the ruling, U.S. Steel Corp was trading up
more than 3 percent at $37.96 per share.
The companies said that OCTG imports sold cheaply using
unfair government subsidies had harmed their business, dragged
prices down and triggered job cuts.
Foreign manufacturers countered that they do not supply
enough pipe to threaten the U.S. industry, and instead blamed
the lower prices on U.S. producers increasing supply.
U.S. trade officials are working their way through as many
as eight disputes involving various steel products.
Friday's decision likely will boost confidence in the
domestic industry in the outcome of a current case involving
steel-rolled pipes from Russia.
U.S. steel producers have accused Russia of flooding the
market with cheap flat-rolled steel, and want the Commerce
Department to end a trade deal that they said had failed to stop
Russia from dumping.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey)