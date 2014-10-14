U.S. duties on Mexico, Turkey reinforcing bar pass final hurdle

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday imports of steel reinforcing bar from Mexico and Turkey put U.S. producers at risk, clearing the way for import duties on the goods.
ITC commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the complaint brought by Nucor Corp, Byer Steel, Cascade Steel, Commercial Metals Co and Gerdau Long Products North America.
The U.S. Commerce Department has set anti-dumping duties as high as 66.7 percent on Mexican reinforcing bar, used to strengthen concrete, and anti-subsidy duties of up to 1.25 percent for Turkey. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.