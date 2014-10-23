版本:
2014年 10月 24日

U.S. drops planned duties on certain steel from China, elsewhere

WASHINGTON Oct 23 The United States will not go ahead with planned import duties on specialized steel from China, the Czech Republic, South Korea and Russia after the U.S. International Trade Commission found the imports were not harming local industry.

The Commerce Department had set anti-dumping duties on imports of grain-oriented steel, mainly used in large- and medium-sized electrical power transformers, but an ITC vote on Thursday ended the case.

The ITC said in a statement it had "determined that a U.S. industry is neither materially injured nor threatened with material injury" from the imports.

Imports of grain-oriented electrical steel from China, including from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, had faced the prospect of the highest duties after an earlier Commerce Department determination that they were both being sold in the United States too cheaply and were being produced using unfair government subsidies.

The complaints were lodged by AK Steel, Allegheny Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers union. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)
